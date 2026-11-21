It is a spectacle from the wondrous world of the unseen Sukhna. Pulled out of the opaque, veiling waters of the lake and held up to a clear blue sky, the sunlight literally pours through this tiny creature. Elongate glassy perchlet at the Sukhna. DEPARTMENT OF ZOOLOGY (PU) more

One can see through this transparent or diaphanous fish and into its organs, glimpsing its rack of diminutive bones. It has a black beauty spot on its tail fin, a big black-and-white pool for an eye and a moon-like, reflective, silvery appearance. Any surprise, this species is also popular in the aquarium trade.

A denizen of fresh and brackish water, this is the native fish, the elongate glassy perchlet (Chanda nama), and the sole species placed in the genus, Chanda. It is encountered in abundance after monsoons.

The fish surfaced in the ongoing evaluation of fish biodiversity at the Sukhna lake by the Department of Zoology (PU). The average length of this fish sampled at the Sukhna was 6 cm, and its average weight was 4 grams, though researchers suggest specimens could reach 11 cm.

It is a carnivorous fish, which gobbles up mosquito larvae and worms. It also nibbles at the scales of other fishes and the associated mucus and skin. This is a specialised feeding behaviour described as lepidophagy. In turn, tiny fishes like the perchlet are the staple food of certain birds. Sukhna’s importance for fish biodiversity is underscored by the recent inclusion of the lake in the Ramsar List of Wetlands of International Importance. Under Criterion 4 of the official Ramsar Information Sheet, the Sukhna has been evaluated as providing “support (to fish) during a critical life cycle stage or in adverse conditions”.

Baaz is not a falcon

Falconry and hawking were the preserve of the palaces. Mughal emperors knew birds precisely and their court artists depicted them accurately. Much before the Linnaean system came into vogue in 1735 by bestowing a binomial nomenclature on each species, Mughal courts differentiated between falcons, hawks, eagles, kites, harriers, etc., through the use of Persian or vernacular names, to the extent, that the male and female of a bird were given separate names.

I was, therefore, a bit taken aback when I came across a digitally curated artwork held in the Asia Collections of the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA), Boston.

The MFA had titled it ‘Portrait of Akbar with Falcon’ (Accession Number 15.41, 17th century). The documentation loosely labelled the bird held by Shah Akbar as a “falcon” under the generic sport of falconry. However, the bird’s depiction was proximate to a ‘Baaz’, the female Eurasian goshawk (Astur gentilis), which been Punjab’s State Bird since 1989. Abul Fazl Allami’s chronicles, the ‘Ain-i-Akbari’, record that 40 female goshawks were kept at Akbar’s court. I emailed the MFA on September 16, 2026, pointing out that falcons and goshawks hail from separate biological families and differ in physicality and modes of hunting. In her response email of November 14, 2026, Laura Weinstein, the MFA’s Ananda Coomaraswamy Curator of South Asian and Islamic Art wrote: “Thank you for letting us know that the identification of the bird in a Mughal painting in the collection of the MFA is incorrect. I will fix our documentation right away and am grateful for the help”.

The correction was effected last week by the MFA and, coincidentally, around World Falconry Day (November 16). The artwork now bears the rectified title, ‘Portrait of Akbar with a goshawk’.

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