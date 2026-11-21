The Allahabad High Court has sought all inquiry committee reports from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) regarding alleged financial irregularities and embezzlement of public funds in the purchase of medicines for the university-attached hospital. HC directs BHU VC and registrar to place on record within 10 days all inquiry committee reports along with an action taken report. (For Representation) more

A bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh and Justice Tarun Saxena has directed the vice-chancellor and the registrar of BHU to place on record within 10 days all inquiry committee reports along with an action taken report.

A bench passed the order on November 20 while hearing a Criminal Writ–Public Interest Litigation filed by Amit Kumar Mishra and two others.

Directing the university to preserve all relevant records—including purchase files, tenders, supply orders, stock registers, payment vouchers, and bills—without tampering until the next hearing, the court warned of personal appearance:

“The Vice-Chancellor/Registrar of the University shall remain present before this Court on the next date of listing, in case, the reports along with the affidavit are not filed within the time stipulated above, for further assistance,” the court directed.

Petitioners alleged financial irregularities in purchase of medicines and a CT scan machine for ‘Sir Sunder Lal Hospital, BHU between April 2025 and March 2026 and sought an independent probe by either the Central Bureau of Investigation or a Special Investigation Team into the matter.

According to the petitioners, internal inquiry committees constituted by the university submitted reports in August and September this year pointing out inflated pricing, purchases made without tenders, and procurement of sub-standard items.

As per the petition, despite these findings, the university administration neither made the reports public nor initiated action against the responsible officials, leaving repeated representations to the vice-chancellor and the state government unattended. Given the alleged involvement of senior university and medical college officials and the administration’s inaction, the petitioners argued that an internal or state police enquiry would not inspire confidence.

Observing that the matter required consideration, the bench remarked: “The allegations, if found proved, disclose serious financial irregularities in the purchase of medicines in a public hospital, directly affecting public health. The inaction on the part of the Vice-Chancellor, despite submission of multiple enquiry reports, cannot be ignored at this stage.” The court also sought a response from the state respondents and listed the matter for the next hearing on December 11.