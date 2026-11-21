On Friday evening, Arvind Menon, the Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh president, told PTI that he would contest for the AIFF president’s post. On Saturday morning, former federation president Praful Patel posted on X saying “the last four years have been tough” and that India’s standing has fallen in FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

First came a letter from 15 former internationals including Bhaichung Bhutia seeking union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s intervention to prevent Kalyan Chaubey from being AIFF president for another term. That was on Thursday morning. The AIFF president from 2022 to 2026, Chaubey has not ruled out seeking re-election.

Kolkata: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) elections are on December 20 but three unrelated developments over the past two days indicate that things are heating up.

The post, widely viewed, sparked fevered speculation among AIFF and state association officials about whether Patel, 69, is interested in returning as president of the federation he led from 2009 to 2022. And whether with Menon announcing his candidature, it is too late for that. “I have nothing to say beyond whatever I have posted,” Patel said when HT asked him whether he would like to contest. “The time has come to take a collective decision.”

Patel’s post talks about AIFF under Chaubey, who replaced him as president in 2022 after beating Bhutia 33-1 in the election. “The last four years have been tough on players, fans and stakeholders. Many corporates have moved away from the football ecosystem. The Federation has had to weather these challenges, and we have all tried to support it through these difficult situations,” Patel has written.

“The general mood in Indian football calls for serious introspection by all stakeholders. Otherwise, we risk playing with the future of young footballers, the fans and all the stakeholders of India’s most popular mass sport….There is no need to jump to hasty conclusions….”

Stating that he served as senior vice-president at AFC and was the first Indian on the FIFA Council, Patel has mentioned that on his watch, AIFF got the under-17 men’s and women’s World Cup and support from FIFA and AFC to start the National Centre for Excellence in Kolkata. “It is unfortunate that we are no longer given that same level of importance,” he has written.

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HT spoke to officials in the state associations to get a reaction to the post from Patel, a former Union minister and current Rajya Sabha member. “Why is Patel cautioning us against jumping to hasty conclusions? Is this his way of saying that the political powers are not backing anyone yet? And we know how important that backing is. As a senior member of the ruling alliance, he may know things we do not,” said one official. “Like they did when Chaubey was appointed, state associations are waiting to see if the Union government has a candidate for the president’s post,” said another.

The third sounded a note of caution. “I have heard Arvind Ji has spoken to at least one union minister, one chief minister and top leaders in BJP and RSS before announcing his candidature. Mr Patel has wide experience as an administrator and knows people at FIFA and AFC. But unless he speaks with Arvind Ji and those who have endorsed Arvind Ji, this post may have come too late,” said the official. Given the sensitive nature of the issue, none of the officials wanted to be named.

Till the AIFF special general body meeting on November 1, when he spoke against a proposal to liquidate fixed deposits to meet costs arising out of hosting friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay, Patel had largely kept away from the working of the federation. He didn’t want to get in the way of how they ran AIFF, said those who know Patel, now president of the Western India Football Association (WIFA). It is not clear yet whether that will change in the next few weeks.