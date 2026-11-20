“It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency,” the zoo wrote.

Fiona the hippo may no longer be splashing around at the Cincinnati Zoo, yet her inspiring fight for life as a 29-pound premature calf remains etched in the hearts of fans. Zoo officials announced that the nine-year-old hippopotamus passed away after accidentally ingesting a hat that fell into her enclosure, leaving veterinarians unable to save her despite round-the-clock care. Amid a massive wave of grief online, fans are honouring her memory by revisiting her miracle survival story that turned her into a global phenomenon.

“Our animal care team was heroic in their efforts to save her. They did everything possible, but her body couldn’t fight anymore,” said Jenike. “She was dearly loved by her Zoo family and countless others around the world. Her loss will be felt deeply by so many.”

“We are in shock at the moment,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike, adding, “We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn’t anymore.”

In a statement, it added, “The vet staff tried everything they could to help her after she ingested a hat that ended up in her habitat by accident last week. Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome. The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover.”

Cincinnati Zoo Executive Chair of the Board Thane Maynard called her a “gift”. The official then added, “I have never known an animal so beloved in all my life. From the day she was born, she was like lightning in a bottle. And, she will be remembered and beloved many years from now.”

Remembering Fiona’s inspiring journey: That enduring legacy began in January 2017, when Fiona entered the world weeks too early, sparking a fight for survival that captivated millions.

When Fiona was born to her mom, Bibi, she was premature and weighed only 29 pounds. Usually, a newborn hippo weighs between 55 and 120 pounds, reported the New York Times. After her birth, no one expected her to survive; miraculously, she did.

“In the first six weeks, there was at least once a week when we were sure she was going to die,” Christina Gorsuch, the curator for African mammals, had said to the outlet in 2017. The hippo was born on January 24, 2017.

At that time, Gorsuch also said, “I kept telling the keepers to call me in the middle of the night when the inevitable happens.”

After she was born, Fiona was kept in round-the-clock care, including visits from nurses of local children’s hospitals who helped locate her tiny veins. Additionally, the zoo officials milked the mother hippo to get milk for Fiona.