Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended the fifth Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in Lucknow on Saturday evening, hours after performing the last rites of his mother, Savitri Devi, in Haridwar. Union minister of state (independent charge) Jayant Chaudhary acknowledged the chief minister's presence at the event, describing it as an example of his commitment to public responsibilities during a difficult personal moment. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath attends the fifth Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in Lucknow on November 21. (PTI) more

Chaudhary, who attended the ceremony, thanked Adityanath for joining the programme. He said that the chief minister had demonstrated dedication towards the people by attending the event despite the circumstances. His remarks came as Adityanath returned to Lucknow after travelling to Uttarakhand for his mother's last rites.

The chief minister's mother passed away on Friday, November 20. At the time, Adityanath was interacting with young people after distributing tablets to them. After concluding the programme, he left Gorakhpur for his ancestral village to pay his last respects to his mother.

On Saturday morning, Savitri Devi's last rites were performed in Haridwar. Adityanath paid his final respects before travelling to Lucknow, where he attended the fifth Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in the evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the event.

Chaudhary acknowledges chief minister's presence Addressing the chief minister's attendance at the ceremony, Chaudhary said, “Even during such a difficult time, CM Yogi came among us and demonstrated his dedication towards the people, setting an outstanding example of devotion to duty before all of us.”

The Union minister's remarks highlighted the circumstances in which Adityanath attended the programme. The chief minister had travelled to Haridwar in the morning following his mother's last rites and reached Lucknow later in the day to participate in the event focused on skill development.

At the ceremony, Adityanath welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other guests in Lucknow. He also addressed the gathering, speaking about the future of young people in Uttar Pradesh and the role of skill development in creating opportunities for them.

Despite the personal loss, the chief minister took part in the scheduled programme. His presence was noted by Chaudhary, who referred to it as an example of commitment to official responsibilities.

Address focuses on skilled youth and their future During his address, Adityanath spoke about the future of the state's youth and referred to changes in the lives of skilled young people under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The fifth Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh brought the focus to skill development and the opportunities available to young people through training.

The chief minister's participation followed a demanding two days. On Friday, after his mother's death, he concluded his engagement with young people in Gorakhpur before travelling to his ancestral village. On Saturday, he attended the last rites in Haridwar and then returned to Lucknow for the ceremony.

The sequence of events drew attention during the programme, with Chaudhary publicly acknowledging the chief minister's decision to attend. The Union minister said Adityanath's presence, despite the loss in his family, demonstrated his sense of duty towards the people.

The occasion also brought together the Prime Minister, the chief minister and other guests for a programme centred on the future of skilled youth. Adityanath's address focused on the state's young population and the changes he said had taken place in the lives of trained youth.

Following the chief minister's personal loss, messages of support and condolences were extended to him and his family. People also prayed for strength for the bereaved family as they came to terms with the loss.