The woman behind the viral ‘Everybody is from the village, Shanaya’ trend has responded to social media users who accused her of promoting misogyny by using a woman’s name in the catchphrase. The trend originated from an Instagram video posted by Divyanshi Chauhan in April. (Instagram/@divivocal) more

The trend, which has gained popularity on social media, originated from an Instagram video posted by Divyanshi Chauhan in April. In the video, she calls out people who look down on others because of their rural backgrounds.

“Oh, you look like you are from the village,” she says, before responding to the imagined remark herself. “Everybody is from the village, Shanaya. Do you think your ancestors were born in Bandra, next to Boujee Cafe, eating avocado toast? Don’t disrespect somebody just because you reached the city faster. We are Indians; obviously, we are from the village,” she says.

The video went viral, prompting several social media users to recreate the trend with their own versions. Chef Ranveer Brar also joined in, sharing his take on the catchphrase: “Everybody cooks from scratch, Shanaya. You think your ancestors had online delivery?” Actor Shanaya Kapoor also reacted to the trend.

However, the catchphrase also drew criticism from some users who questioned why a woman’s name was used instead of a man’s, alleging that the trend was misogynistic.

Woman responds to misogyny allegations Responding to the criticism in a follow-up video, Divyanshi questioned whether the argument assumed that women could not be casteist or classist.

“Now, people are calling it misogynistic because I used a girl’s name, Shanaya, and not a guy’s name. But by that, are we assuming that women can’t be casteist and classist? And by doing that, are we not putting them on a pedestal? When we talk about gender in Indian society, it does not exist in a vacuum,” she said.