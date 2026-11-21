A 45-year-old woman was crushed to death by a truck after it hit the motorcycle on which she was travelling with her two sons near Sherpur Chowk on Friday night. Victim’s son chases driver, hands him over to police. (HT File) more

The deceased has been identified as Juhi Devi, a resident of Sherpur. She was returning home with her sons — Arjun and his younger brother — from a private hospital near Sherpur Chowk when the accident occurred.

According to Arjun, a truck approaching from behind rammed into their motorcycle, throwing him and his younger brother to one side of the road, while their mother fell in the middle of the road. Before she could get up, the truck ran over her, killing her on the spot.

Arjun said the truck driver fled after the accident. However, he chased him for a few metres and managed to catch him. He handed over the driver to the police personnel who reached the spot.

PCR personnel took the driver into custody. According to the police, the driver claimed that he had turned left to avoid colliding with another vehicle and accidentally hit the motorcycle.

The police have initiated proceedings to lodge an FIR against the truck driver.