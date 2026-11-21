Two men travelling in a black Mahindra Thar chased a realtor’s Ford Endeavour on the Ludhiana-Delhi National Highway near Sahnewal and snatched his five-tola gold chain. The victim stated that the miscreants tried to rob him of his SUV. When they failed, they fled with his gold chain. The victim, Piyush Rai, 32, a coloniser and resident of Basant Avenue, Dugri, stated that the accused were chasing him from a distance. (HT File) more

The victim, Piyush Rai, 32, a coloniser and resident of Basant Avenue, Dugri, stated that the accused were chasing him from a distance. The Sahnewal police have registered an FIR against two unidentified persons following an investigation. The police are working to identify the accused with the help of Thar’s registration number provided by the complainant and are also examining CCTV footage from the area.

According to the complaint, Rai was travelling in his Ford Endeavour late at night to have dinner at a dhaba on the highway near Sahnewal. Near Majara village, two men in the Thar started following his vehicle. The occupants of the Thar made repeated attempts to overtake the Endeavour and force Rai to stop.

Rai sped up to escape, but the accused continued chasing him before bringing their vehicle alongside his SUV, forcing him to stop. The victim stated that the accused tried to pull him out from the vehicle to rob him of the SUV. As he resisted and raised the alarm, the miscreants snatched his gold chain and fled.

The victim said the chain weighed five tolas. His kurta was also torn during the crime. The accused subsequently sped away towards Delhi. He managed to note down the registration number of the vehicle and shared it with the police.

Pawandeep Singh, investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 126(2), 304(2), 351(1), (3), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the unidentified accused. The police are scanning the CCTV cameras to trace them.

NRI family targeted in same area

The incident has raised concerns as a similar robbery was reported in the same area on October 17, when an NRI family travelling towards Delhi to board an international flight was allegedly targeted by miscreants. The accused had reportedly snatched a gold chain from a family member and also attempted to take away an infant, just a few months old, who was sitting in the person’s lap.

So far, the police are clueless about the suspects.