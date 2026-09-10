Aaron Rodgers reveals his 'biggest regret' about wife Brittani, opens up on Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers has opened up about his wife Brittani in detail for the first time, saying his biggest regret is that he did not propose when they met in 2017. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said Brittani was leaving the US for Europe, and their separation changed the course of his personal life. Aaron Rodgers says meeting Brittani changed his life, regrets not proposing in 2017, and credits her for helping repair family ties. Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Rodgers also spoke about his past relationships with Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley during the interview on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. He said Brittani later helped him reconnect with his estranged family after they found their way back to each other.

Aaron Rodgers says Brittani was “the person” who changed his life Rodgers said he met Brittani while she was living in Austin, Texas, after studying at the University of Texas at Austin. When she moved back to Europe, the two stayed in touch, but their relationship did not immediately work out.

“In 2017 I met my wife, and at the time, she was leaving the States and going back to Europe. And my biggest regret is not begging her to stay or proposing right there,” Rodgers said on the podcast.

He said Brittani later became engaged to someone else, which left him feeling that their relationship was over. Rodgers said he then focused heavily on football and became “emotionally unavailable” during the years that followed.

“I was emotionally unavailable, I think, for those seven or eight years because I met the person that had changed my life,” he said.

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Aaron Rodgers discusses Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley Rodgers also talked about his relationships with Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley. According to PEOPLE, he said his relationship with Patrick lacked intimacy and claimed their relationship became strained when he did not want to buy another house with her in 2020.

He also shared his version of what happened with Woodley. Rodgers claimed their relationship became difficult after he proposed because she wanted to sleep with another man before they married.

These were Rodgers’ claims about his former partners. PEOPLE reported that representatives for Patrick and Woodley did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers credits wife for family reconciliation, takes subtle swipe at brother Jordan: 'There was a schism'

Aaron Rodgers says Brittani helped him reconnect with family Rodgers said he and Brittani eventually found their way back to each other after both had been engaged. The couple eloped, and Rodgers confirmed that they married in 2025.

He also gave Brittani credit for helping him repair his relationship with his estranged family.

“My wife deserves a lot of the credit for that, just to be able to get to that point to think about having the conversations, she was a big part of that,” Rodgers said.

He added that being loved by her in an “unconditional, beautiful, pure way” changed how he viewed his other relationships.

For now, Rodgers has kept Brittani largely away from the public spotlight while sharing more about how important she has become in his life.