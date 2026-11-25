Around three million devotees took ritual dips at major pilgrimage centres across Uttar Pradesh on Kartik Purnima on Tuesday, according to figures released by the state government. From Prayagraj and Varanasi to Ayodhya, Garhmukteshwar, Dalmau and Naimisharanya, pilgrims began arriving at riverbanks and sacred water bodies from early morning to perform prayers, make offerings and observe religious rituals. Devotees pray on the banks of the Yamuna River on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (Nitin Sharma) more

Prayagraj recorded the largest turnout, with about one million devotees bathing in the Ganga, the release said. Varanasi saw around 800,000 pilgrims take a dip in the river, while approximately 500,000 devotees bathed in the Saryu in Ayodhya. The figures reflect attendance reported at the principal pilgrimage sites across the state.

In Hapur district, around 300,000 devotees visited Garhmukteshwar for a dip in the Ganga. Dalmau in Rae Bareli district and Naimisharanya in Sitapur each recorded around 200,000 devotees, according to the government release. Pilgrims at the sites also offered prayers and performed charitable acts after bathing.

The release said crowds began gathering at the ghats from the early hours, with religious chants including “Har Har Gange” and “Jai Shri Ram” heard at several locations. In Prayagraj, devotees performed rituals along the Ganga and offered prayers for well-being. In Varanasi, pilgrims offered water to the Sun and took part in religious ceremonies at the ghats.

Ayodhya also saw a steady flow of visitors to the Saryu riverfront from dawn. After bathing, devotees visited temples for darshan and prayers. The city resonated with chants of “Jai Shri Ram”, the release said. Varanasi, which is also associated with the Dev Deepawali tradition, witnessed a festive atmosphere through the day.

The state government linked the turnout to efforts to develop pilgrimage destinations and promote religious tourism under the Yogi Adityanath administration. The release described the gatherings as a reflection of continuing faith in Sanatan traditions and religious practices.

The attendance figures cover six prominent destinations and add up to about three million devotees. The government statement did not provide details on crowd-management arrangements or district-wise verification methods. It said devotees across the sites took part in ritual bathing, worship and charitable activities on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.