I tried and tested 5 liquid blushes for a natural-looking winter glow (Magnific) more By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less When winter arrives, my makeup preferences change quite a bit. I find myself reaching for hydrating foundations, creamy concealers and products that give my skin a healthy-looking finish. One makeup product that I cannot do without during this season is blush. A little colour on my cheeks instantly makes me look more awake, even on days when my skin feels dull or tired. However, I am not particularly fond of powdery blushes during winter. They can sometimes make dry patches more noticeable and leave my cheeks looking flat. That's why I decided to explore liquid blushes. Their lightweight textures, blendable formulas and skin-like finishes make them interesting options for creating a naturally flushed appearance. I shortlisted five liquid blushes from popular beauty brands, looking at their textures, finishes, pigmentation and ease of application. Here are the options worth considering for a winter glow.

Best for: Budget-friendly, buildable colour MARS Liquid Blush Hour was one of the first products I wanted to include in my selection. It has a dewy-matte finish and a lightweight formula, making it an interesting option for everyday makeup. I particularly like the idea of having a blush that can be built up gradually instead of depositing too much colour in one go. The formula is highly pigmented, so I would recommend starting with a tiny dot on each cheek. I prefer blending liquid blushes with my fingertips or a damp makeup sponge because this helps diffuse the colour without disturbing the base underneath. What I like: Budget-friendly and available in multiple shades.

Dewy-matte finish offers a balance between radiance and a less shiny appearance.

Buildable colour makes it suitable for everyday and slightly more defined makeup looks. What I did not like: Its pigmentation means beginners need to be careful with the quantity.

Applying too much at once can make achieving a subtle flush difficult.

The finish may not be dewy enough for those who prefer a very luminous winter makeup look.

2 . Swiss Beauty Cream It Up Blush Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Best for: A fresh, dewy cheek finish I wanted a blush that could give my cheeks a little extra radiance without making them look overly shimmery. Swiss Beauty Dew It Up Liquid Blush fits this category. Its dewy finish and lightweight texture make it an option worth considering for winter makeup. The formula is marketed as hydrating and features vitamins C and E. I particularly like the versatility of this type of blush. A soft pink shade can work beautifully with minimal makeup, while a slightly deeper shade can add warmth to a more defined winter look. I would use a small amount on the apples of my cheeks and blend it upwards towards my temples for a naturally lifted appearance. What I like: Dewy finish works well with fresh, radiant makeup.

Lightweight texture makes it appealing for everyday use.

Vitamin C and E are highlighted in the product's formulation. What I did not like: The small 4 ml packaging may feel limiting for frequent blush users.

The dewy finish may not appeal to people who prefer completely matte makeup.

Shade selection is relatively limited compared with some other blush ranges.

Best for: An effortless everyday flush Not every day calls for dramatic makeup, and sometimes all I want is a little colour on my cheeks. Insight Cosmetics I'm Tinted Blush is an option I would consider for those minimal makeup days. Its water-based tint formula is designed to be lightweight and buildable. The product also features a built-in sponge applicator, which makes application convenient, especially when I am getting ready in a hurry. I like the idea of a tint because it can give the cheeks a more understated wash of colour. For winter, I would pair a berry or rosy shade with moisturised skin, mascara and a tinted lip balm. What I like: Water-based texture is appealing for lightweight makeup.

The built-in sponge applicator makes application convenient.

Buildable colour allows more control over the intensity.

An affordable option for experimenting with liquid blush. What I did not like: The built-in applicator may not be everyone's preferred way to blend blush.

A tint may not provide enough colour payoff for people who enjoy highly pigmented blushes.

The finish may require layering if you want a more noticeable cheek colour.

Best for: A soft-focus, matte winter look I also wanted to include something for days when I prefer a more polished makeup look. Maybelline New York Sunkisser Hazy Matte Blush is an interesting addition because it offers a hazy matte finish rather than a traditional glossy or dewy appearance. The liquid blush comes in shades such as Pink Mirage and is designed to deliver long-lasting cheek colour. What appeals to me is the possibility of getting a softly diffused finish that adds warmth without making my cheeks look excessively shiny. For a winter daytime look, I would pair this with a lightweight base, softly defined eyes and a nude-pink lipstick. What I like: Hazy matte finish offers an alternative to dewy blushes.

Suitable for creating softly diffused cheek colour.

A good option for those who prefer less shine in their makeup.

The liquid format makes it convenient to apply and blend. What I did not like: The matte finish may not be ideal for extremely dry-looking skin.

Those who prefer a glass-skin effect may find it less luminous.

Finding the right shade for your complexion is important to avoid an overly intense look.