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India condemns Riyadh tower attack that injured 2 Indians, calls for end to strikes
In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry of external affairs called for an immediate cessation of strikes.
India has strongly condemned the Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, which injured at least two Indians. In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry of external affairs called for an immediate cessation of strikes.
“We also reiterate our firm solidarity with the people and Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reaffirm our unwavering support to the Kingdom in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the security and safety of its citizens and residents. We earnestly hope that peace and normalcy will return to the region at the earliest,” the statement added further.
Deep Dive
At least 11 people, including two Indians, were injured when a tower in Riyadh’s financial district was targeted on Tuesday, according to Saudi authorities.
The injured included two Saudi nationals, two Indians, three Nepalese nationals and four Egyptians, Saudi Civil Defence said. The authorities described the incident as a terrorist attack by Yemen’s Houthi group.
The November 24 attack was the second reported strike on a tower in Riyadh’s financial district in less than a week. An earlier attack on November 19 had caused material damage to a tower and nearby buildings, but no injuries were reported.
Following the attack in Riyadh's financial district, the Yemeni militant group said it would target the port of Jeddah and all other Saudi ports on the Red Sea coast if Saudi Arabia carried out threats to attack the Yemeni port of Hodeidah.
This latest exchange marks a further escalation in the confrontation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with attacks increasingly targeting strategic infrastructure on both sides.