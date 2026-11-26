Norwegian airline ​Norse Atlantic (NORSE.OL) suspended flights on Thursday and plans to file for bankruptcy if short-term financing is not secured urgently, becoming the ‌latest casualty of the sector-wide turmoil provoked by the Iran war. Norse Atlantic suspends flights as rising fuel costs and financial troubles push the airline towards possible bankruptcy. (REUTERS) more

The global aviation industry is suffering its worst crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic as the conflict, which began at the end of February, disrupts operations, drives up fuel prices, and sends airlines' costs skyrocketing.

Long-haul budget carrier Norse Atlantic had warned on Wednesday that its financial situation was "critical" and ​it required new financing for its short-term liquidity needs and operations, an announcement that sent its share price down 85%.

Its shares rose ​9% by 1002 GMT on Thursday, though the move reflected volatile trading and sharp price swings after they were ⁠placed in the Oslo bourse's recovery box for companies facing financial uncertainty. Turmoil at the company has wiped out 99% of Norse's market value ​this year alone.

Norse's fuel bill surged due to the Iran war because it had not hedged its fuel needs and was forced to operate at reduced ​capacity, a particular challenge for a low-cost carrier focused on fuel-intensive, long-haul routes.

"If a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently, it is the Board's intention to file for bankruptcy," Norse said in a statement on Thursday.

The airline has now returned all its aircraft to bases in Norway, Sweden and Britain, CEO Eivind Roald told Norwegian business ​daily Finansavisen.

No assurance of a viable solution, Norse says Norse is still considering options to secure short-term financing and is in discussion with investors regarding ​a possible takeover that would include a financing solution, Norse said.

"There can be no assurance that a viable solution will be found," it added.

European jet fuel costs more ‌than doubled ⁠in March following supply disruptions linked to the US-Israeli war with Iran and have remained volatile at elevated levels through the year, hampering airlines.