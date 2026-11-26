Mortgage rates in the United States have fallen this week. Both 30-year and 15-year fixed mortgage rates have gone down. US mortgage rates fall as 30-year and 15-year fixed home loan rates decline this week. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel) more

The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has dropped to 7.10% from 7.30% last week, according to the Mortgage Research Center. This is a fall of 0.20 percentage points.

The average interest rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage has also fallen to 6.23% from 6.48% last week. This is a drop of 0.24 percentage points.

Meanwhile, the average interest rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has declined to 7.31% from 7.51% last week, marking a fall of 0.20 percentage points.

The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest rate and some additional borrowing costs, is 7.14% for a 30-year fixed mortgage, 6.30% for a 15-year fixed mortgage and 7.33% for a 30-year jumbo mortgage.

30-year fixed mortgage rate falls to 7.10% The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is now 7.10%, down 0.20 percentage points from 7.30% last week. A 30-year fixed mortgage allows borrowers to repay their home loan over 30 years, with the interest rate remaining unchanged during the loan period.

For a borrower taking a $100,000 loan at the current interest rate of 7.10%, the monthly payment towards the loan principal and interest would be around $672.

This amount does not include property taxes and other fees. The Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator estimates that the borrower would pay approximately $143,001 in total interest over the full 30-year loan period.