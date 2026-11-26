Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.
Trump calls pre-election US GDP figures ‘fake’ and demands investigation
Donald Trump calls for an investigation, claiming earlier US GDP figures were deliberately underreported before the election.
President Donald Trump accused his own administration of a “purposeful” move to under-report US economic growth, seizing on a routine data revision to underpin an allegation of election interference with no evidence.
In a social media post on Thursday, Trump pointed to GDP figures that showed the economy grew 4.3% annualized in the third quarter — revised from the 3.4% estimate in a previous release — saying it’s a “major difference.”
“It was just revealed that the REAL Numbers on the Economy, published before the Election, were FAKE,” he said without offering proof.
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“I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation. This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error,” the president added in the post, which was sent from his West Palm Beach golf course on the morning of the US Thanksgiving holiday.
Trump has long stoked fringe or conspiratorial explanations for election defeats, though has previously chalked up this month’s midterm rout to the fact he was not personally on the ballot.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis publishes GDP figures in stages, and the headline number often moves as the agency factors in additional data.
Trump has complained about unflattering economic numbers in the past. Last year, he fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after a report showed weak job growth.