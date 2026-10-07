Eva Marie Saint cause of death: ‘On The Waterfront' actress and icon of Hollywood's golden era passes away at 102

Eva Marie Saint, one of the last remaining faces of Hollywood's golden era through the1950s and the 1960s, has passed away. A statement from the 'North of Northwest' actor's spokesperson disclosed that she died of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles, California. Eva Marie Saint arrives at the Oscars on March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jordan Strauss)

The statement itself was not published, as multiple media outlets confirmed that the Oscar-winning actress passed away on Tuesday. It is unclear if the 102-year-old was suffering from any specific illnesses.

The 1954 drama film On the Waterfront was Eva Marie Saint's debut feature for which she won an Oscar. The New Jersey native remained active in Hollywood, with her last high-profile feature film being Akiva Goldsman's film, Winter's Tale, which released in 2014.

The 1955 Oscar win for On the Waterfront sealed her reputation as one of Hollywood's most sought-after stars. She played virtuous Edie Doyle opposite Marlon Brando in the film, but the two never starred in a film together after that.

Her next big theatrical release was Alfred Hitchcock's 1959 thriller North by Northwest. She portrayed the role of spy Eva Kendall in the film.

She has starred in multiple films and TV shows after that, but nothing compared to her early years on the screen when she reached her peak.

This story is being updated.