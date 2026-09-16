Is Grand Central Terminal closed? Police activity impacts train services on Harlem, Hudson, New Haven Lines; one held

Several Metro-North train lines experienced delays at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday due to police activity, according to Metropolitan Transit Authority website. Police activity caused delays in several Metro-North lines at Grand Central Terminal, affecting service shortly before 9 a.m. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Harlem, Hudson, and New Haven lines were affected by service disruptions shortly before 9 a.m., as per the MTA. While some services were impacted, the terminal is still operating.

MTA reports delays at Grand Central: One person held Upon completion of the investigation, operational procedures were implemented to minimize train delays at Grand Central Terminal, establishing a baseline of 15 minutes for all arrivals and departures occurring after 9 a.m.

The cause for the police deployment at the transit hub remained initially unclear.

According to the MTA, one person was arrested. The New York Police Department stated that no weapon was found at the scene.

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