Who is Anthony Griffin? 5 things about Grand Central stabbing suspect as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemns attack

In a post on X, Mamdani expressed his gratitude to the NYPD for their prompt response and for averting further unrest.

A violent stabbing incident at Grand Central Terminal in New York City has left commuters shaken after police shot a machete-wielding suspect identified as Anthony Griffin. The attack, which disrupted weekend train services, has drawn condemnation from city officials, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani .

“I have been briefed on an incident that occurred at Grand Central Station this morning. Reports indicate a man slashed three people on the platform with a machete. Officers shot the man when he did not drop the machete. He has since been pronounced dead,” he wrote, adding, “I’m grateful to the NYPD for their quick response and for preventing additional violence. The three victims were taken to the hospital and are thankfully in stable condition. The NYPD is conducting an internal investigation and will release body-worn camera footage, as it does in all incidents involving the discharge of an officer's firearm.”

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According to a report by the New York Post, the suspect allegedly attacked individuals inside the busy transit hub before being confronted and shot by responding officers.

Authorities have not yet released full details on the suspect’s background, but initial reports and witness accounts have revealed several key aspects of the case.

5 things to know about Anthony Griffin 1. Griffin is the primary suspect of the Grand Central stabbings. Anthony Griffin, a 44-year-old man, was identified as the main suspect by two NYPD officers who responded to the emergency.

Just ten minutes before the assault, Griffin boarded a 7 train at the Vernon Boulevard station in Queens and traveled to Grand Central.