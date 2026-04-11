Grand Central stabbing update: Suspect identified after 3 hurt in NYC; details on victims out

Grand Central stabbing update: A machete-wielding suspect was fatally shot by police after stabbing three people on a subway platform at Grand Central Terminal on Saturday morning, authorities said. Now, new details about the suspect and victims have emerged. Police crime tape is placed at the subway turnstile after a reported stabbing and shooting at the Grand Central subway station in New York (AP)

What happened at Grand Central Terminal on Saturday? The attack unfolded around 9:50 AM ET, when the man moved onto the platform and became involved in a confrontation, according to law enforcement officials. He was reportedly armed with a machete and began attacking passengers, injuring three elderly victims.

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First details on victims The victims, who have not been identified yet, have been described as a 65-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man. Police said at least one victim was initially in critical condition, while all three were transported to hospital and are now expected to survive. Two officers were also taken to hospital and were listed in stable condition.

Grand Central stabbing suspect identified Meanwhile, CNN and NBC sources cited officials to report that the suspect has been identified by authorities. No name has been released yet. According to officials, the situation escalated into a tense standoff lasting roughly 10 minutes. Officers repeatedly ordered the suspect to drop his weapon, but he instead advanced toward them. He was then shot by police and later died from his injuries.

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Authorities said the suspect was already known to law enforcement, with a history of prior arrests, including incidents involving menacing behavior and attacks with sharp objects.

The suspect had reportedly been acting erratically on a subway train.