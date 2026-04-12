Chick-fil-A shooting in Union, New Jersey: Many injured in mass shooting; scary videos emerge

A mass shooting took place at a Chick-fil-A in Union Township, New Jersey on Saturday, reportedly leaving one dead and many injured as per RLS Media. The incident reportedly took place at the location along Route 22 around 8:40pm. A heavy police presence was seen after the shooting at Chick Fil A in Union Township, New Jersey. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Authorities are reportedly investigating the incident where multiple shots were fired inside or near the place which is said to have been crowded at the time, the local news outlet added.

Many people rushed to safety as the shots rang out, causing panic at the time. As per the report at least six people were shot and one was pronounced dead at the scene. Others were taken to nearby hospitals to receive treatment. Their condition remains unknown.

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Union County Prosecutor’s Office is in charge of the investigation. Authorities have not given details of the suspect or shared a possible motive of the shooting.

Scary visuals from the scene showed massive police presence in front of the Chick-fil-A at Union Township.