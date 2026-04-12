What happened at Birkdale Village? Shooting feared in Huntersville, North Carolina; videos show massive police presence

A shooting was feared at Birkdale Village, the shopping center at 8712 Lindholm Dr #202, Huntersville, in North Carolina, on Saturday. Several people posted about patrons having run out fearing a shooting at the mall. Police responded to Birkdale Village in North Carolina amid fears of a shooting there. Image for representative purposes. (Unsplash)

“Was there actually a shooting tonight at Birkdale outside of North Italia? I am hearing rumors, can anyone confirm?,” one person asked on Facebook. On X too people flocked to check up on what happened at the popular destination.

A news producer asked 911 services “are you responding to a shooting at Birkdale village?”. Yet another person remarked they had left Birkdale.

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However, it appears there was no shooting that had taken place but a person had entered with a gun which sparked fears.

“After my wife and I left Birkdale w/ patrons running from what they thought were gunshots (turned out a gun was pulled not fired) driving home we saw this deer on the side of the road. The fact that a deer is in less danger than the 100s of kids watching a movie at Bdale is,” a person wrote on X. One person contradicted the account, asking “You sure? I was there too. Pops were heard. Didn't wait to find out. Got my kid out of there.”

In reply, the person who penned the original post said “We were on the roof of Suffolk, right beside there. We had walked down, to the theater and as we turned everyone was running. We never heard anything. But no, I’m not sure. I do read this though. Glad no one was hurt.” They also shared a screenshot where a scanner alert was shared and cops had reportedly taken a person into custody and claimed there were no injuries.