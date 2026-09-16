Michael P. Desronvil: Lindsay Clancy holdout juror says he's being targeted because he is a ‘Black Republican’

Michael P. Desronvil, a juror who dissented in Lindsay Clancy's triple homicide case, possesses a documented background of domestic violence allegations, prompting scrutiny regarding his jury selection process in the proceedings that concluded in mistrial when he alone refused to concur with the acquittal verdict. Michael P. Desronvil, who served on the jury for Lindsay Clancy's homicide case, has faced scrutiny for prior domestic violence allegations and an active restraining order during the trial (via REUTERS)

The jury's mandate was to assess whether Clancy, 36, bore criminal responsibility for the deaths of her three minor children in 2023 or should be found not guilty by reason of mental illness, as her legal team contended resulted from postpartum psychosis.

According to NBC Boston's investigation, court documentation and conversations with family members revealed that an unnamed juror possessed a documented history of domestic violence allegations. The person in question allegedly perpetrated an assault against his former spouse in 2021. However, the legal proceedings were subsequently terminated when the alleged victim declined to provide testimony, citing concerns regarding potential loss of custody of her daughter, as reported by NBC Boston.