Michael P. Desronvil: Lindsay Clancy holdout juror says he's being targeted because he is a ‘Black Republican’
Michael P. Desronvil, a juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial, has a documented history of domestic violence allegations, raising concerns about his jury selection.
Michael P. Desronvil, a juror who dissented in Lindsay Clancy's triple homicide case, possesses a documented background of domestic violence allegations, prompting scrutiny regarding his jury selection process in the proceedings that concluded in mistrial when he alone refused to concur with the acquittal verdict.
The jury's mandate was to assess whether Clancy, 36, bore criminal responsibility for the deaths of her three minor children in 2023 or should be found not guilty by reason of mental illness, as her legal team contended resulted from postpartum psychosis.
According to NBC Boston's investigation, court documentation and conversations with family members revealed that an unnamed juror possessed a documented history of domestic violence allegations. The person in question allegedly perpetrated an assault against his former spouse in 2021. However, the legal proceedings were subsequently terminated when the alleged victim declined to provide testimony, citing concerns regarding potential loss of custody of her daughter, as reported by NBC Boston.
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Michael P. Desronvil breaks silence
Desronvil has made his first public statement following the trial, sharing personal insights and discussing the case details during an interview with Fugitive TV.
Speaking to Fugitive TV, Michael asserted that he perceives himself as being subjected to unfair treatment due to his political affiliation as a Republican—specifically, as an African American Republican who adheres to conservative principles. He contends that he was seated on a jury composed predominantly of Democratic-leaning voters.
Michael said that the widely circulated report concerning him, which purported to include statements from his family members, failed to accurately represent what was genuinely communicated. He asserted that the people interviewed were presumably relatives of his former spouse, with whom he maintains no direct communication.
Michael P. Desronvil under restraining order
The juror is currently subject to an active restraining order initiated by his adolescent nephew, who documented in court filings from 2025 that the juror forcibly pushed him to the ground and delivered multiple punches to his face, as reported by NBC Boston.
This restraining order remained in effect throughout the juror's participation in the jury selection proceedings for the Clancy trial and his review of the case evidence.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More