Lindsay Clancy trial holdout juror: 5 shocking revelations about man who led to mistrial

The lone holdout juror who caused a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial is facing scrutiny after reports revealed a history of domestic violence allegations, according to NBC News. Defendant Lindsay Clancy and attorney Kevin Reddington listen to the judge declare a mistrial, in Plymouth, U.S., September 4, 2026. Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

The new disclosures have sparked concerns about the jury screening procedure and how the Plymouth County citizen was chosen for the high-profile case that resulted in a mistrial.

Twelve jurors could not reach a unanimous decision on whether Clancy was criminally responsible for the deaths of her three children. This particular juror prevented the unanimous verdict after weeks of testimony and nearly 40 hours of deliberations.

NBC10 Boston Investigators reported that the juror, whose identity remains protected because the jury list is sealed, has had multiple allegations against his name.

Also read: Lindsay Clancy trial: Who was the lone holdout juror and why did he doubt her guilt?

5 revelations about the holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case 1. Domestic violence allegations and restraining order. According to NBC10 Boston, court records showed that the juror faced allegations in 2021 after police responded to a domestic violence incident. A police report stated that his teenage nephew called 911 and accused him of grabbing his wife by the throat and throwing her into furniture.

The police report also stated that the juror's mom screamed, “You're evil!” as the police arrested him.

2. Wife divorced the juror after domestic violence allegations. Following the alleged violent encounter in 2021, the juror divorced his wife, according to court papers.

The criminal charge was later dismissed. His former wife told NBC10 Boston she did not want to testify because she feared the impact on child custody proceedings.

3. A restraining order alongside domestic violence allegations. In 2025, the 13-year-old nephew who called the cops on the juror filed a restraining order against him.

The nephew alleged that the juror pushed him to the ground and punched him repeatedly. The affidavit that the publication cited read, “You ruined my (expletive) life.”

That order was reportedly active when the juror was selected for the Clancy trial.

According to NBC News, such information could have affected whether either side accepted him on the panel. Michael Coyne, NBC10 Boston’s chief legal analyst, questioned how the juror was selected, given that those details were properly disclosed.

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4. Financial trouble and unpaid rent. According to housing court documents, the NBC10 Boston Investigators also discovered that the holdout juror has not paid the monthly rent at his residence since last March.

The landlord obtained a judgment of more than $12,000 in unpaid rent during last week's jury deliberations and is proceeding with an eviction, NBC reported.