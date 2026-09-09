Kai Trump relationship update: What President Donald Trump's granddaughter said about dating, crushes

Many have spread wild claims on social media that Kai is homosexual. “Deleting the second any of you get annoying, but all this video did was get me to start taking the lesbian rumors more seriously,” one wrote on social media.

Kai Trump, President Donald Trump 's granddaughter, has come under renewed focus as she begins her college life and gave fans a tour of her new apartment.

While Kai Trump is not in a known relationship, she shared her thoughts on dating in March 2026, during a Q&A session.

Amid the wild claims, here's what you need to know about Kai Trump's dating life.

Political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos who is facing deportation, also wrote “Bro finding out Kai Trump is a lesbian is worse than getting deported.” Meanwhile, another added “Concerning amount of tweets on the tl saying Kai Trump is gay. I just like don’t think thats true man.”

When she was asked if Kai was single, the president's granddaughter replied “I'm kind of talking to a guy right now, we might go to prom together,” adding “So yeah, I'm like yes…no…kind of…figuring it out.”

Also Read | From Red Room to Oval Office: Kai Trump gives rare inside tour of White House

Notably, Kai said she was talking to a guy, indicating a heterosexual preference contradictory to the wild social media claims circulating online.

Kai is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. Not only did Kai indicate she was talking to a boy ahead of prom, the president's granddaughter has also indicated that she has male celebrity crushes, again pointing to a heterosexual preference.

What Kai Trump said about celebrity crushes Kai Trump spoke to Fox News Digital about her celebrity crushes in July 2026. At the time, she indicated that Outer Banks star Drew Starkey had been replaced by Theo James as her new celebrity crush.

“I think Theo James now, yeah, Theo James, I would say, so it's changed. I mean, like, I still like him [Starkey], but it's just changed a little,” she said. Kai also made it clear that it was physical attractiveness that had made the 41-year-old Divergent and The Gentlemen star her celebrity crush. “He's very attractive,” Kai had said.

Grok too fact checked the wild claims about Kai Trump being a homosexual and said “No, it's not true. Kai Trump has publicly talked about dating guys, going to prom with one, and named male celebrity crushes like Theo James. Online speculation from her TikToks with female friends exists, but nothing confirms she's a lesbian.” Notably, these speculations have been around since 2025 at least but there's no credibility to it. The new video of Kai just led these claims to resurface.

Meanwhile, Trump's granddaughter explained how dating was 'tricky' for the president's relative. “It's not easy, to be honest with you, but, you know, you gotta live life. You gotta just keep on doing normal stuff, you know? At the end of the day, I was in high school, lived a normal high school life, and now I'm going to college. So, just kinda live as normal of a life as possible,” she told Fox.