Bike-borne assailants open fire outside Salman Khan’s Bandra apartment: Police

Two unidentified persons on a motorcycle opened fire four-to-five rounds outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra (west) during the early hours on Sunday, police said. The Mumbai Police and Forensic team officials at actor Salman Khan's residence at Bandra after two bike-borne assailants opened fire outside his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI)

Officials of the Bandra police and Mumbai crime branch reached the spot and they have been inquiring into the matter. They said the incident has been captured by the CCTV camera in the area.

Joint commissioner of Police Satyanarayan Chaudhary (Law and Order) said, “The incident occurred and police are working on it to identify and trace the accused”. A team of forensic experts also reached the site and they have been gathering evidence. Police said one bullet hit the building’s wall.

A crime branch official who is on the spot said, “Around 4. 55am on Sunday, two persons, both wearing helmets, came on a bike from the Bandstand side. They fired four-to-five rounds towards the building and in the air on the moving bike”.

“The CCTV footage quality is very poor, and it was dark, so the bike’s registration number was not clear. Both the rider and the pillion rider were wearing helmets. We are taking help of technical experts to a clear CCTV footage and get a few leads in the matter,” added the crime branch official.

Several police teams have been formed by the Bandra police station and the crime branch and they are working on multiple aspects to find the bikers. The CCTV of the vicinity are being scrutinitised to get lead from where the biker came and on which directions they fled, said a police officer. The Bandra police have been conducting Panchanama of the spot and recording statement of the person who heard the gun sound. The FIR is in the process to register against two unidentified bikers, said officials.

Salman Khan’s security was beefed up last year and Y category security was provided to him. A police vehicle had also been deployed outside his residence for several days after his father and screenwriter Salim Khan found a threat note addressed to the father-son duo.

According to police, on June 5, Salim Khan was on his daily morning walk on the Bandstand promenade along with his security. At 7.40am, he sat on a bench for a break when his security personnel found a chit with the words, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala). Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa village on May 29, 2022 by alleged members of the incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi ‘s inter - state gang.

Earlier in 2018, Bishnoi had threatened Salman Khan when the blackbuck poaching case was in court. Lawrence, who belongs to the Bishnoi community, considers the blackbuck to be a sacred animal, and Salman Khan’s involvement in poaching hurt the community’s sentiments.

A case was registered against an unknown person for allegedly issuing a threat to Khan and his father at Bandra police station. The Mumbai crime branch’s team visited Delhi and questioned Lawrence Bishnoi and several others, but no one has been arrested yet in the case.