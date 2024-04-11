Sidhu Moose Wala's song 410 released, his 7th track after death. Watch

Nearly two years after the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, his seventh post-humous song, 410, has been released. Taking to his YouTube channel, Sunny Malton recently unveiled the track and the music video. (Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala's father and baby brother feature on Times Square billboard; fans react. Watch) Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in a still from 410 song.

Sidhu's 7th song after death released

Sidhu Moose Wala and Sunny Malton have been credited for the lyrics, and as composers on the channel. While one of the verses has been sung by Sunny, the other verse is by Sidhu. The video also gave glimpses of Sidhu.

Music video features Sidhu

At the time of writing the article, the song garnered over 49 lakh views and 660K likes. The title of the video read, "410 (Official Video) Sidhu Moose Wala | Sunny Malton." A part of the caption read, “Special thanks to the one and only, our brother, Sidhu Moose Wala.”

Sidhu's death and his posthumous songs

Sidhu was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa at the age of 28. The assailants fired over 30 rounds at him, who was found in the driver's seat by locals.

After less than a month, on June 23, 2022, his first posthumous song, SYL, was released. However, authorities removed it from YouTube over its controversial lyrics related to the Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

The second song, Vaar, released on November 8, 2022. It was about Hari Singh Nalwa, the commander-in-chief of Khalsa Fauj, during the regime of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. The third song, Mera Naa, was in collaboration with Nigerian singer and rapper Burna Boy and UK-based musician Steel Banglez. It was unveiled on April 7, 2023. The fourth song was Chorni (July 7, 2023), the fifth song was Watchout (November 12, 2023) and the sixth song was Drippy with Mxrci and AR Paisley (February 2, 2024).

About Sidhu's family

410 is the first song of Sidhu to release after his parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, gave birth to a son in March this year. His father had posted on his Facebook official page, saying they were blessed with the younger brother of Sidhu. Sidhu's mother underwent in vitro fertilisation therapy (IVF) to conceive the baby.

