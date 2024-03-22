Sidhu Moosewala's father and baby brother feature on Times Square billboard; fans react. Watch

Late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, were recently blessed with a baby boy. His parents have named the newborn Shubhdeep — after his late brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly called Sidhu Moosewala. Pictures of Balkaur, Shubhdeep, and Sidhu were recently shown at Times Square, New York, and videos of it have found their way online. (Also Read: Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcome a second son 2 years after singer's death; fans say ‘the king is back’) Sidhu Moosewala's father and newborn brother were featured on Times Square

Times Square tribute

A fan shared a video of the tribute for Sidhu and his newborn brother at Times Square, writing, “Big moment for Sidhu Moose Wala: His dad and newborn baby’s photo shining bright in New York’s Time Square.” In the video, a picture of Balkaur and Shubhdeep is shown, apart from a childhood picture of Sidhu. One picture also shows Sidhu with his father.

Reactions to the Times Square tribute

“Big moment for times square,” wrote a fan, reacting to the video. Another fan wrote, “Born star .....Pride of Punjab.” One fan proclaimed that the ‘legend is back’ while another called the baby boy ‘lucky’. Numerous fans left heart emojis under the video, with some speculating how much the space at Times Square must’ve cost the fan who paid Sidhu tribute.

Sidhu’s newborn brother

Balkaur and Charan welcomed a baby boy two years after their son Sidhu’s passing. Earlier this week, Balkaur took to Instagram to share a picture of his newborn son, with Sidhu’s photo reading ‘legends never die’. He also shared a video, thanking the hospital for their care. The video shows Balkaur and Charan getting emotional about their newborn. Balkaur cut and distributed a cake to celebrate the occasion.

In a video message posted on X and Instagram, Balkaur alleged that the Punjab government was questioning the family over the ‘legality’ of the child after it was reported that Shubhdeep was born by IVF. Balkaur also stated that he will ‘provide all the legal documents’ for the child to the government.

About Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu was 28 when he was shot dead on May 29, 2022 in Mansa. He was declared dead on arrival at the Mansa Civil Hospital. The assailants fired over 30 rounds at him and he was found in the driver's seat by locals.

