Sidhu Moosewala's parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur's reaction to their newborn is simply priceless. Watch

Late Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, and mother, Charan Kaur, welcomed a baby boy today, March 17. After Balkaur Singh announced the news on his Instagram, it went viral, with many people congratulating the couple and wishing them the best. Now, he also shared a heartwarming video of the his and Charan Kaur's reaction to their newborn baby. Snapshot of Sidhu Moosewala's parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur with the newborn. (Instagram/@sardarbalkaursidhu)

The video opens to show a team of doctors and nurses handing over the baby to Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur. The couple's emotions are evident as they hold their newborn baby for the very first time. As the video progresses, Balkaur Singh is seen expressing his gratitude towards the hospital staff. The touching moment is further celebrated as he cuts a cake with the hospital staff. (Also Read: Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh welcomes newborn son nearly two years after rapper's death, shares pic)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the caption of the post, he thanked the hospital staff and wrote, "Thanks to Dr Rajni Jindal and the whole team of @jindal.heart.ivf, especially for letting us enjoy this joyful yet heartwarming moment."

Watch the video shared by Balkaur Singh here:

This video was shared just a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained more than seven lakh views and over one lakh likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to express their happiness and wished the best for the newborn.

How did Instagram users react to the video?

An individual wrote, "I am very pleased to see this. Happiness has once again entered your home."

A second commented, "Thank you, God, for listening to their prayers."

"Congratulations to the Sidhu family. I hope God blesses this little one with a long life," posted a third.

A fourth said, "I am crying out of happiness, a very big congratulations to your family."

A fifth added, "My heart is so happy to see this today. I only wish happiness for this child."

Many others reacted to the video using heart emoticons.