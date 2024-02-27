Sidhu Moosewala's mother pregnant again at 58, baby due in March

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents are expecting another child. Family sources confirmed to Tribune that Sidhu's mother Charan Singh went for IVF treatment and was successful in conceiving a baby, who is due in March. Sidhu was the couple's only child and was murdered in May 2022. Sidhu Moosewala's mother went for an IVF treatment and successfully conceived a baby.

Sidhu's mother is 58

Charan Singh is reportedly 58 years old. In 2022, she had declared her age as 56 when filing an affidavit as a covering candidate for Sidhu, who was fighting elections from Mansa. She is currently under medical care.

About Moosewala's death

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district in May 2022. Reportedly, six shooters shot him when he, along with his cousin and friend, was out in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 km away from the singer’s native village Moosa.

His death case is being probed by Punjab police special investigation team (SIT). The team had filed chargesheet against 32 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

In Mansa, a candle march was taken out in Sidhu's memory. The late singer's fans and supporters gathered in large numbers in Moosa village to participate in the candle march to seek “justice” for him. The march was also attended by Sidhu's mother. Prayers were held at a gurdwara in Jawahar Ke village in remembrance of the late singer.

In 2022, Diljit Dosanjh spoke about Moosewala's parents and how they must be suffering after their son's death. He also spoke about how artistes have often been killed in the past as well. But overall, he blamed the government for their ‘nalayaki’.

Diljit talked about the deaths of Moosewala and Deep Sidhu (who died in a car accident) in an interview with Film Companion. “All of them worked hard. I don't think an artiste can do anything wrong to anyone, I am talking about my own experience. Mujhe ye manne mein nahi aati baat (I don't agree with it). There could be nothing between him and someone else. So why would anyone kill someone else? This is a very sad thing. Even talking about it is so difficult. Think about it, you have just one child and he dies. His father and mother, how would they be living with it. You cannot imagine what they are going through, only they know it,” he said.

The singer-turned-politician was best known for songs such as So High, Same Beef, The Last Ride, Just Listen and 295 among many other hits.