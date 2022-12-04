Diljit Dosanjh on Sidhu Moosewala's murder: '100% ye sarkar ki nalayaki hai'

Diljit Dosanjh has spoken about the murder of Sidhu Moosewala and blamed the government for it. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh's kitchen videos got him cooking show, masala ad offers)

In a new interview, Diljit spoke about Moosewala's parents and how they must be suffering after their son's death and also artistes have often been killed in the past as well. But overall, he blamed the government for their ‘nalayaki’.

Diljit talked about the recent deaths of Moosewala and Deep Sidhu (who died in a car accident) in an interview with “All of them worked hard. I don't think an artiste can do anything wrong to anyone, I am talking about my own experience. Mujhe ye manne mein nahi aati baat (I don't agree with it). There could be nothing between him and someone else. So why would anyone kill someone else? This is a very sad thing. Even talking about it is so difficult. Think about it, you have just one child and he dies. His father and mother, how would they be living with it. You cannot imagine what they are going through, only they know it,” he said.

"100% ye sarkar ki nalayaki hai. Ye politics hai aur politics bahut gandi hai. Bhagwan se hum prarthna kar sakte hain ki unko insaaf mile aur aisi tragedy na ho (This is 100% government's failure. This is politics and politics is very bad. We pray to God that he gets justice and such tragedy never happens again). We are not in this world to kill each other but this has been happening since the beginning. Artistes have been killed before as well… I remember when I started, there used to be problems. People would feel why is this person getting so successful but killing someone is just… I don't know. It is the government's fault 100% and this is politics, according to me.

Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was pruned by the Punjab Police on a temporary basis. Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the singer's murder.

Diljit was recently seen in Netflix's film titled Jogi, which explores the agony of the Sikh community in Delhi following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In October 1984, violence erupted in the national capital and other parts of the country in which over 3,000 Sikhs were killed across India.

He was also seen in the Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne. The movie, directed by Amarjit Singh, also featured Sargun Mehta and Sohail Ahmed in lead roles. He also has his Born to Shine tour coming to Mumbai, India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON