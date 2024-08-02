Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale live updates: Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul lead the race; check out prize money and more
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale Live Updates: In just a few hours, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will have a winner! The five finalists of the show are Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, and Kritika Malik. The season finale will air on Jio Cinema from 9pm on August 2. Host Anil Kapoor will crown the winner....Read More
The reality show, which had celebrity contestants getting locked inside a house for over a month, premiered on June 21 at 9 pm.
The other contestants included Paulomi Polo Das, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Gera Dixit, Neeraj Goyat and Armaan Malik and his two wives - Payal and Kritika.
Adnaan Shaikh joined in a few weeks after as a wild card entry.
Kritika, Armaan and Payal had the internet's attention throughout the season due to their peculiar marriage dynamics.
Kritika was left in tears during an earlier episode which conducted a press conference inside the Bigg Boss house where she and Armaan were slammed by journalists about the latter's two marriages.
While Payal was eliminated in the early weeks, Armaan lasted till the final week.
The finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 will also feature two surprise guests who will be a part of the elimination process. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, who are gearing up for the release of their horror-comedy Stree 2, will be present in Bigg Boss house.
The third season of the show also marks Anil Kapoor's debut as a reality show host. Prior to him, Karan Johar and Salman Khan had hosted the first and second seasons of the show, respectively.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale Live Updates: Ranvir Shorey roasts Sana Makbul, calls her 'sabse bewakoof'
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale live updates: Host Anil Kapoor was seen asking Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul to hold each others hands and indulge in ‘nafrat-wala-romance!’ Ranvir was seen calling Sana ugly and stupid. Sana, on the other hand, called him humble and said that he deserved to win.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale Live: Kritika Malik opens up about her decision to get married to Armaan Malik
In a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kritika got emotional and said that getting married to Armaan was not an easy decision, as it burdened her with guilt. Read her full statement here.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale Live: Do you know who is Anil Kapoor's favourite winner from the past seasons?
In an interview with Hindustan Times, when Anil Kapoor was asked whether he had a favourite winner from past seasons of Bigg Boss, he said: “Sidharth Shukla. There used to be the Golden Petal Awards on Colors, in which I'd danced with him. He was a good looking guy and among my favourite winners.”
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale Live: Ranvir Shorey tells what he will do with prize money
Ranvir Shorey took some questions at the recently held press conference inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, where he said that he wants to use the ₹25 lakh prize money for his son Haroon's college education. Read his full statement here.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale Live: What will the winner receive?
The winner of the Anil Kapoor-hosted show will win the coveted trophy and the cash prize of ₹25 lakh.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale: Kritika Malik has reportedly been evicted
Ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale, social media is already abuzz with insider info about who are going to be the top two. A post by Bigg Boss fan account The Khabri mentions that Kritika has been evicted from the show on fifth spot. Read the full report here.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale: Armaan Malik predicts Ranvir Shorey as the winner
Armaan Malik, who got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3, chose Ranvir Shorey instead of wife Kritika Malik to win the title. Read his full statement here.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor as surprise guests
Stree 2 stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor will be present at the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale as part of the elimination process!
Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale: Where to watch
Fans will be able to stream the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale when it premieres on Jio Cinema tonight at 9 pm IST.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale: Ranvir Shorey predicted as the winner, as per HT poll
In a poll conducted by HT, audiences voted in favour of their favourite contestants, and at the end, Ranvir Shorey took the lead as the predicted winner. On the basis of audience poll, Ranvir received 38 % votes, while Sana got 29% votes. Naezy, Kritika and Sai got 17%, 8% and 6% votes, respectively. Read more about it here.