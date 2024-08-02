Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale live updates: Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul lead the race; check out prize money and more

Bigg Boss OTT 3 live updates: Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul are two of the finalists.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale Live Updates: In just a few hours, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will have a winner! The five finalists of the show are Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, and Kritika Malik. The season finale will air on Jio Cinema from 9pm on August 2. Host Anil Kapoor will crown the winner....Read More

The reality show, which had celebrity contestants getting locked inside a house for over a month, premiered on June 21 at 9 pm.

The other contestants included Paulomi Polo Das, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Gera Dixit, Neeraj Goyat and Armaan Malik and his two wives - Payal and Kritika.

Adnaan Shaikh joined in a few weeks after as a wild card entry.

Kritika, Armaan and Payal had the internet's attention throughout the season due to their peculiar marriage dynamics.

Kritika was left in tears during an earlier episode which conducted a press conference inside the Bigg Boss house where she and Armaan were slammed by journalists about the latter's two marriages.

While Payal was eliminated in the early weeks, Armaan lasted till the final week.

The finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 will also feature two surprise guests who will be a part of the elimination process. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, who are gearing up for the release of their horror-comedy Stree 2, will be present in Bigg Boss house.

The third season of the show also marks Anil Kapoor's debut as a reality show host. Prior to him, Karan Johar and Salman Khan had hosted the first and second seasons of the show, respectively.