Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner is Ranvir Shorey: HT readers cast their votes

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to declare the winner of latest season. Fans are excited to witness their favourite contestant's moment of glory as they lift the trophy. However, on the basis of recent polls conducted by Hindustan Times, the audiences have already given their mandate about the possible winner. According to an HT ahead of Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale, Ranvir Shorey got maximum votes.

Ranvir Shorey gets maximum votes in HT Poll

The first poll titled “Who will win Bigg Boss OTT 3?” listed Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Naezy, Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik as the top five finalists. On the basis of audience poll, Ranvir received 38 % votes, while Sana got 29% votes. Naezy, Kritika and Sai got 17%, 8% and 6% votes, respectively. In another poll on Twitter, Ranvir, Sana, Naezy and Kritika were pitted against each other. The audiences were asked, “Who will win Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale?” Ranvir once again received the maximum vote share which stood at 43.9%. Sana stood at the second position with 31.8% vote count. While Naezy and Kritika got 19.7% and 4.5% votes, respectively.

Kritika Malik out at #5?

Kritika will reportedly be the first finalist to leave the show on the grand finale episode. The YouTuber/influencer is known for her videos and reels, along with her husband Armaan Malik and his first wife Payal Malik. The trio entered reality series together as housemates and have been in controversy since then. While Urfi Javed backed Armaan and his wives, Devoleena Bhattachargee and Rakhi Sawant slammed the couple for promoting polygamy. Kritika was left to tears during a press conference inside Bigg Boss house where she and Armaan were slammed by journalists about the latter's two marriages.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 marks the reality show debut of Anil Kapoor. Prior to him, Karan Johar and Salman Khan hosted the Season 1 and Season 2.=, respectively. The grabd finale of the show will premiere on August 2 at 9 pm IST.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available for streaming on Jio Cinema.