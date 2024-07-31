Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik evicted before finale? Elvish Yadav tweets 'votes se nahi nikal paye...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3's two most talked-about contestants, Lovekesh Kataria, also known as Love Kataria, and Armaan Malik, have reportedly been eliminated from the show. The Khabri confirmed the news on X. The unexpected double eviction has left fans stunned as the finale is just around the corner. Elvish Yadav, Lovekesh's friend and Big Boss OTT 2 winner, has also shared a cryptic tweet amid this. Also read | Bigg Boss OTT 3: Munawar Faruqui roasts Kritika Malik Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale, it has been reported that Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik are out of the show.

Latest Bigg Boss OTT 3 evictions

The Khabri tweeted on Tuesday that the two contestants will walk out of the house in a surprise mid-week eviction. The tweet read, 'EXCLUSIVE AND CONFIRMED Love Kataria and Armaan Malik have been ELIMINATED FROM THE HOUSE."

Soon after, Elvish tweeted, "Votes se nahi nikal paye (They could not eliminate with votes)?" As per reports, the elimination was not based on audience votes.

Reactions on Twitter

Many on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the buzz around the surprise eviction. One tweeted, "Best news for the day." However, many others felt differently. An X user said, "Love Kataria seriously???? Deleting JioCinema app now; everything is fake..." A person also tweeted, "No no no way! This means one of Sana Makbul or Ranvir Shorey will be the winner..."

Grand finale and Top 5 finalists

With Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik’s elimination, the show has now seemingly got its top 5 finalists of the season: Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Naezy, Kritika Malik and Sai Ketan Rao. The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to take place this weekend.

More about the show

Bigg Boss OTT (or Bigg Boss: Over-The-Top) is a spin-off of the reality series, Bigg Boss; it was streamed on Voot for the first season and on JioCinema for the second season and JioCinema Premium for the third season.

The digital edition has been hosted by Karan Johar and Salman Khan for the first and second seasons respectively while Anil Kapoor is the current host for the third season. Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on June 21. The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to stream on August 2, 2024.