Bigg Boss OTT 3: Munawar Faruqui roasts Kritika Malik for wearing tight clothes in gym videos

Munawar Faruqui recently appeared in the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The Bigg Boss 17 winner, known for his wit and humour roasted several contestants including Sai Ketan Rao, Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik. While interacting with Kritika, Munawar questioned her objections to being complimented for her gym looks. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey clarifies 'Bhagyashali Bhaiyya' remark, says ‘Payal Malik twisted the words’) Munawar Faruqui roasted Kritika Malik for her gym reels in a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Manuwar Faruqui questions Kritika's viral videos

The standup comedian mentioned Kritika's workout videos in which she is seen in tight clothes and said, “Gym wale videos dekhe hai humne apke social media pe, wahi gaane par, 'Bheede bheede suit pehan kar peeche lagati hai ladko ko tight-tight kapde pehan kar'. Usme apka gymwear hai badia sa reel hai jo bahut viral gaya hai. Toh apko yeh nai lagta ap apne apko expose karte ho social media par, which is not wrong, but mujhe yeh lagta hai ki, expose karte ho social media par, fir yaha kya problem aa jaati hai jab koi apko compliment karde (I have seen your social media videos performing on the track - Bheede bheede suit pehan kar peeche lagati hai ladko ko tight-tight kapde pehan kar'. You are sporting gym wear in that reel which has gone viral. So, don't you think in a way you are exposing yourself on social media, which is not wrong. But then I feel that you shouldn't have any issues if someone compliments you about your looks in this show).”

Kritika Malik-Vishal Pandey controversy

Fir the unversed, in one of the clips from Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kritika was working out with her husband Armaan in the gym area. Vishal, while speaking to Luvkesh Kataria called Armaan lucky while looking at Kritika. Later, Armaan's first wife Payal Malik came on the show and called out Vishal for disrespecting someone's wife. Armaan got infuriated to know about the same and during a heated discussion slapped Vishal. The latter after his eviction clarified that he did not mean to disrespect Kritika but called Armaan lucky for having two wives.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available for streaming on Jio Cinema.