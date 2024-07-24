Bigg Boss OTT 3's Kritika Malik pushes, screams at Shivani for scratching leg while cooking, compares her with dogs

A new fight took place inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house between contestants Kritika Malik and Shivani Kumari. On episode 33 of the show, the duo worked in the kitchen as they made dinner. While speaking with Kritika, Shivani was seen scratching her leg near the kitchen counter. This action made Kritika upset and she asked Shivani to take a bath. (Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik slaps Vishal Pandey for praising his second wife Kritika; fans say ‘throw him out’) Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik and Shivani Kumari are contestants on the show.

Why a fight between Kritika, Shivani started

After Shivani refused, Kritika told the co-contestants about what Shivani did, which the latter denied, and a fight started. Kritika told, "Itni jhooti ladki hai. Tune paaer khujlaya ki nahi khujlaya (What a liar. Did you or did you not scratch your leg)? When Shivani kept on refusing it, Kritika said, "Tu sabse badi jhoooti hai (You are the biggest liar)." They also came very close to each other while screaming at one another.

Kritika, Shivani push each other

As Kritika brought her face close to Shivani's, the latter pushed her slightly. Kritika also pushed Shivani with both hands. They kept screaming, and Lovekesh Kataria came forward to remove the knife in Shivani's hand. At this point, Kritika's husband, Armaan Malik, came in and asked what happened. After briefly explaining him, Kritika abused Shivani and walked away, messaging her finger.

Kritika claimed Shivani broke her finger

Kritika said, "Haath todh diya mera (She broke my hand)." She came back with Armaan and said, "Iski ghar mein iski mummy hai. Iski mummy ne isko seekh nahi di kya yeh baat (She has her mom at home. Did her mother not teach her this)." Shivani told Armaan, "Bhaiyya, bol do mummy pe na jaaye (Tell her not to talk about my mother)."

Kritika compares Shivani to a dog

Ranvir Shorey intervened and asked Shivani to wash her hands, which she did. As Shivani shouted while working, Kritika then told Ranvir, “Use bolo kutte ki tarah bhauke na, main jaake baja dungi usko. Phod dungi main usko. Usne meri ungli bajayi hai (Ask her not to bark like a dog, I'll go and show her. I'll break her. She has hurt my finger).”

Ranvir later told Sai Ketan Rao and Armaan, "Ladkiya haata paayi bhi shuru kardengi toh kya bolenge (If women too start physical fights then what can we say)."

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is hosted by Anil Kapoor. Naezy, Sana Makbul and Vishal Pandey are the other contestants on the show. Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to Salman Khan for the second season. Bigg Boss OTT 3 is streaming on JioCinema.