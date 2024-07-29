Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey clarifies 'Bhagyashali Bhaiyya' remark, says ‘Payal Malik twisted the words’

Vishal says he was traumatised after slapping incident

While recalling the slapping incident, Vishal told, “That Weekend Ka Vaar was very heavy for me. I was being bashed since morning and it ended with the slap. But the name calling hadn’t stopped, I was zoned out for 3-4 days. Mentally I was just not there in the game. I just kept thinking what people would be saying about my character outside, what would my parents think. Payal Malik had twisted the words. I didn’t remember what I said. There was a point I wondered if I was wrong. It was all very traumatising.”

He further said, “You can call Bhagyashali Bhaiyya to anyone. I had clarified this to Sana Makbul too. I looked at Kritika to check if she was gone. I never checked her out. I do feel Armaan is very lucky to have not one but two such caring wives. People were not understanding that they were character assassinating me. It has damaged my image a lot. I still don’t get why Armaan was not pulled up for this. Even Chandrika’s involvement in that matter was unnecessary.”

Vishal Pandey's elimination from Bigg Boss OTT 3

Vishal and Shivani Kumari were evicted from the Bigg Boss house during the weekend. Their elimination received criticism from their fans on social media, who expressed the opinion that Armaan and Kritika should have been the ones to leave instead. Many Twitter users advocated for Vishal and Shivani to be among the top five contestants. Some audience members also accused Bigg Boss OTT 3 of bias, as they felt that Armaan was being unfairly defended despite breaking the rules by slapping Vishal.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 can be streamed on Jio Cinema.