Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey intervenes as Armaan Malik-Vishal Pandey get into physical brawl during captaincy task

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is not new to rivalries and physical brawl among contestants. Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey were once again at loggerheads against each other during a captaincy task in a recent episode. Apart from Shivani and Kritika's fight over the former's hygiene issues, many other heated arguments took place in the Bigg Boss house. Armaan and Shivani also got into a verbal spat during captaincy task. As Vishal interfered, Armaan got angry at him. As both of them almost got physical, Ranvir Shorey intervened and separated Vishal. (Also read: Elvish fans are furious as Armaan Malik says Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner got lucky) Ranvir Shorey intervened during Armaan Malik-Vishal Pandey's brawl in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Vishal Pandey defends Shivani Kumari

On July 23, Bigg Boss announced that Armaan's tenure as the house head has ended. Bigg Boss introduced a new task, with Shivani becoming the sanchalak after ousting herself from the race in the first round. Sai Ketan Rao lost the task and his chance to become the head of the BB OTT 3 house.

Later, during the third round, the referee Shivani announced that Kritika was the last to enter the safe zone. She even insisted that Sana Makbul and Shivani, who were part of their team, were extremely biased. Seeing the commotion, Armaan started screaming at Kumari. While the fight continued, Vishal told Armaan not to scream at Kumari and that he should let Kritika fight her own battle. But Malik did not want to listen to anyone and replied that he could do as he pleased.

Armaan Malik says Vishal Pandey overreacted

When the contestants on OTT 3 started arguing, Armaan pushed Vishal. Ranvir Shorey quickly stepped in and stopped the fight. The other contestants told Armaan that he could abuse or say anything instead of physical actions. Armaan later told Sai Ketan Rao that he didn't push Pandey and that Pandey overreacted.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available for streaming on JioCinema.