Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik on Payal Malik asking for divorce: ‘It’s her choice’

Ever since YouTuber Armaan Malik entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 with his wives Kritika and Payal, he has been in news for his marriage, with many slamming the trio couple for promoting polygamy. Recently, Payal also expressed her desire to get out of the relationship, and now Armaan has also shared that he is okay with her decision. Also read: Payal Malik says she'll divorce Armaan Malik, can't tolerate polygamy anymore: ‘Hate is coming to my kids’ Armaan Malik got married to Payal in 2011.

Armaan reacts

Payal expressed her wish for a divorce from Armaan in her recent vlog. Recently, a press conference was held inside the Bigg Boss house where several media people asked questions to the contestants. Armaan talked about his relationship with Payal during that segment, as per Indian Express.

When he was questioned about Payal’s recent statement, Armaan said, “It is her choice. If she wants a divorce, I will support her decision. But we will figure out things once we are out. The bond we three share is very strong; even if God comes down, he cannot separate us.”

What did Payal say

In a vlog, shared on Friday, Payal talked about the hate she and her family are receiving for the unique set up.

“I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is so shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason. He can stay with Kritika while I’ll take care of the kids,” Payal said in Hindi.

She added, “I know Golu won’t stay without Zaid so probably she can keep him and I’Il leave with my three kids. People are not happy with her polygamy and can no longer take the hate. It is pissing me off like anything. Either all three of us get separated, or two of us get separated, or I walk away. This can turn out only like that. They don't know what's transpiring outside. I know what's happening, I've never faced so much hate, so much trolling, so many abuses in my life. My decision is confirmed. We can't subject our children to this. Which parents can afford that”.

About their wedding

Armaan got married Payal in 2011, they had a child named Chirayu Malik. In 2018, Armaan tied the knot with Kritika Malik, Payal's best friend, which led to a falling out in the family. Payal’s family initially separated her from Armaan. After a year and a half, Payal reconciled with Armaan and welcomed Kritika into the family. Now, together, they have four children.

About Bigg Boss OTT

At the moment, Armaan is inside Bigg Boss OTT 3, which went live on JioCinema on June 21. The finale will be held on August 2. Recently, Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey were evicted. Apart from Armaan, other remaining contestants are Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, Sana Makbul and Lovekesh Kataria.