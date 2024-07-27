Bigg Boss OTT 3: Internet slams Armaan, Kritika as Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari get evicted in Weekend Ka Vaar

As Bigg Boss OTT 3 gets closer to its grand finale, fans are eager to find out who will win the prize money and trophy in the celebrity reality show. Last week, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, and Vishal Pandey were up for elimination. Both Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey have been evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house as reported by the Twitter handles - Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak. (Also read: Reddit dubs Anil Kapoor as the ‘worst ever’ host of Bigg Boss) Fans slammed Amraan and Kritika after Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari's eviction.

Vishal Pandey evicted on Weekend Ka Vaar

The latest updates from Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak confirmed that Shivani and Vishal have been eliminated. Previous reports indicated that Shivani had won the election task, leading many to believe that only Vishal Pandey would be leaving the show. However, the official announcement about her eviction will be made in the July 27 episode. However, fans strongly reacted to the elimination and slammed Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik. Many users opined that both Vishal and Shivani deserved to be in top five and Armaan and Kritika should have been ousted.

Fans enrage over Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari's eviction

A fan commented, “Sick..he deserved to be in top 5!” Another fan wrote, “Vishal getting evicted before Kritika and Arman Malik who broke all the so called rules of Bigg Boss will be the highlight of this season. Ek kam karo baki contestants sab ko evict kar do aur Ranvir ko kal trophy de do next Friday tak kyu wait kr rhe (Do one thing, evict all other housemates and reward Ranvir with a trophy by next Friday, no need to wait.)” A fan also wrote, “He deserves top 3.” A user also pointed out, “This is so bad that jo top 5 me hone chahiye they vo bahar ho gye aur jo top 5 k layak nhi hain 1 2 log vo abhi bhi andr hain (This is so bad that those deserving to be on top 5 have been eliminated while those who deserve to be evicted are still inside the house).”

Bigg Boss OTT 3 marks the reality show debut of Anil Kapoor. Prior to him, Salman Khan and Karan Johar hosted seasons 1 and 2 respectively.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 can be streamed on Jio Cinema.