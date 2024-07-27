Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik files defamation case against those trolling her: 'Mujhe bohut dhamkiyaan aa rahi hain'

Payal Malik, former Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant and YouTuber Armaan Malik's first wife, has filed a defamation case against those who threatened her. Taking to Instagram recently, Payal posted a video in which she spoke about being trolled and harassed. She shared that she has taken legal action, and soon, those involved in defaming her will get a notice. (Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT 3: Jio Cinema requests Cyber Crime unit to probe Armaan Malik-Kritika Malik's manipulated video) Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik shared a video on Instagram.

Payal says she is being threatened, defamed

She said, “Abhi tak trolling chal rahi thi, mujhe koi dikkat nahi hai. Jab koi insaan badhta hai toh usko trolling sabse pehle milti hai. Pad ab jo hai na mujhe bohut saari dhamkiyaan aa rahi hai (So far, I was being trolled, I don't have a problem with that. When a person achieves great heights, they do face trolling. But now, I'm receiving a lot of threats).”

Payal takes legal action

Payal continued, "Jo log bhi yeh karrahe hai na, jo mujhe defame karrahe hai ya meri family ko defame karrahe hai unke liye main seedha seedha maan haani ka case daalne aayi hoon (Those who are defaming me and my family, I've come here to file defamation case against them)."

Payal also added, "Ab jo bhi hoga aako khud bhugatna padega kyuki aap hi log karrahe hai yeh sab. Maine yaha pe naam dediya hai. Jis jiska naam diya hai unko notice bohut jaldi milne waala hai (Now, whatever happens, you will have to face it because you people are doing all these. I've given the names here. Those people will get notices soon whose names I've shared here)." She posted the video with a folded hands emoji.

About Payal's family

She was evicted from the show early while Armaan and his second wife, Kritika Malik, are currently inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Payal took step after Armaan, Kritika's recent video

Payal took the step after JioCinema filed a case in the cybercell against the fake and fabricated video of Armaan and Kritika. In a statement, JioCinema had said, “JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. Bigg Boss OTT, which was streamed on JioCinema, did not have any such content."

It also read, "The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake. We are committed to protecting the integrity of JioCinema and the trust our viewers place in us. The creation and circulation of this fake clip is a matter of very serious concern.”