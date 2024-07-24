Bigg Boss OTT 3: Jio Cinema requests Cyber Crime unit to probe Armaan Malik-Kritika Malik's manipulated video

Jio Cinema had given a stern response to the alleged intimate clip of Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik from Bigg Boss OTT 3. The streaming platform had stated that it was a doctored video and they would take the adequate measures to know about the individuals responsible for it. Jio Cinema has submitted a complaint to the Cyber Crime unit, urging an investigation into the matter to identify the person responsible for the manipulated video, as reported by ETimes. (Also read: Armaan Malik-Kritika Malik Bigg Boss OTT 3 controversy: Jio Cinema says video is doctored; denies obscenity claims) Jio Cinema filed complaint with Cyber Crime Unit regarding Armaan Malik's manipulated video.

Jio Cinema files complaint against doctored video

In its written complaint, the OTT platform mentioned, “The complaint is against unknown persons for altering and doctoring the content of Bigg Boss (on OTT platforms) and streaming X, formerly known as Twitter. The Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 (on OTT platform) is a highly popular program streamed on Jio Cinema, hosted by Mr Anil Kapoor, a prominent Bollywood personality.”

The complaint also pointed out, “The incident appears to be just the beginning, as there may be other instances of doctored videos with malicious intent that have not yet come to the Complainant's attention. The Complainant believes these actions are a part of a well-planned criminal conspiracy designed to disrupt the program and defame the Complainant Company. The perpetrators of this conspiracy have sought to undermine the integrity and reputation of both the show and the Complainant Company by disseminating false and defamatory content.”

Shiv Sena MLA warns action over Armaan Malik video

For the unversed, Shiv Sena Secretary and Spokesperson MLA Dr Manisha Kayande in an ANI interview lashed out at Bigg Boss OTT 3 for promoting ‘vulgarity’. The politician criticised Armaan for his allegedly vulgar behaviour. She expressed her concern that such content in reality shows can have a negative impact on young minds. She also mentioned her plan to request the Minister of Information and Broadcasting to introduce a law for OTT platforms in the current session of the parliament.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available for streaming on JioCinema.