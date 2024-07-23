JioCinema says Armaan Malik-Kritika Malik's viral clip is doctored; denies obscenity claims

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 recently stirred up controversy over allegations of spreading vulgarity in one of its episodes. There was a leaked clip circulating online purportedly showing Armaan Malik and his second wife Kritika in an intimate moment. However, JioCinema has officially denied these claims, stating that the video has been doctored. (Also read: Shiv Sena leader demands action against Bigg Boss, Armaan Malik for ‘vulgarity’) JioCinema has issued a statement while denying promoting obscenity in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

JioCinema defends Bigg Boss OTT 3

The streaming platform released an official statement which read, “JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. Bigg Boss OTT which was streamed on JioCinema did not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake. We are committed to protecting the integrity of JioCinema and the trust our viewers place in us. The creation and circulation of this fake clip is a matter of very serious concern.”

It further stated, “Our teams are working towards identifying the origins of this clip and will initiate action against those responsible for creating and distributing such defamatory content against Bigg Boss OTT and JioCinema. Said JioCinema spokesperson in the official statement.”

Shiva Sena leader lashes out at Bigg Boss OTT 3

On July 22, Shiv Sena Secretary and Spokesperson, MLA Dr. Manisha Kayande, approached Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, demanding immediate action against Bigg Boss OTT. In an interaction with ANI, she criticized Armaan for his allegedly vulgar behavior with Kritika, stating that such content in reality shows can negatively impact young minds. She also mentioned that she plans to request the Minister of Information and Broadcasting to introduce a law for OTT platforms in the current session of the parliament.

Celebrities divided over Armaan Malik

Armaan is currently the most talked about contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 3. The Youtuber/influencer sparked debate over his admission of being married to both Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. While Urfi Javed backed Armaan's family, Deboleena Bhattacharjee criticised him for promoting polygamy.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 can be streamed on JioCinema.