Shiv Sena leader demands action against Bigg Boss OTT 3, Armaan Malik for promoting ‘vulgarity’: He crossed all limits

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is known for its fair share of controversies, rivalries, heartbreaks and surprises. Armaan Malik has been the most talked about contestant in the reality show because of his open admission on being married to both - Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Recently Shiv Sena Secretary and Spokesperson MLA Dr Manisha Kayande in an interview with ANI slammed Bigg Boss OTT 3 for spreading ‘vulgarity’. (Also read: Payal Malik addresses husband Armaan Malik's ‘intimate video’ with Kritika: 'Whoever has shared the video…’) Shiv Sena MLA Dr Manisha Kayande slammed Bigg Boss OTT 3 for promoting vulgarity.

Shiv Sena leader slams Bigg Boss OTT 3 for vulgarity

The Shiv Sena MLA, while referring to Armaan opined, “Bigg Boss 3 is a reality show. The shooting is going on. It's an absolute vulgarity that is going on and that has been depicted here. The YouTube influencer (Armaan Malik) is also participating in that,” adding, “He has crossed all limits of vulgarity and for the scenes that are being shown. Now, we have requested Mumbai police to take action, and we have given them a letter. This public display of vulgarity in the name of reality shows, how far is it correct. How does it influence young minds?”

She further said, “We will also go to the information and broadcasting minister at the centre and we will request them to bring in the law in this current session of the parliament on the OTT platforms. We have told them to arrest the actors and also the CEO of the show.”

Payal Malik reacts to Armaan-Kritika's viral video

In one of the recent episodes, a private moment between Armaan and his second wife went viral. Since, then there have been speculations about the couple getting intimate on a live show.

Armaan's first wife Payal responded to the video and said, “Whoever has shared the video claiming it is Armaan and Kritika’s I would request them with folded hands to stop. The video is edited. I have stayed at Bigg Boss house and I can say that there are no lamps like the ones seen in the viral clip. The blanket is also different. Those who have stayed inside the house will quickly understand that the clip is fake.”

