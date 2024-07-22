Payal Malik addresses husband Armaan Malik's ‘intimate video’ with Kritika: 'Whoever has shared the video…’

A video, said to be from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, is being shared on social media, with many alleging that it shows YouTuber Armaan Malik and his second wife Kritika getting intimate under a blanket. Now, Armaan’s first wife, Payal has reacted to the video, saying it is fake. Also read: Payal Malik says she'll divorce Armaan Malik, can't tolerate polygamy anymore: ‘Hate is coming to my kids’ Payal Malik was evicted from the show sometime back.

Payal reacts

In one of her recent YouTube vlogs, Payal talked about the viral video, claiming that it is edited. She went on to urge everyone to stop sharing it on social media.

“Whoever has shared the video claiming it is Armaan and Kritika’s I would request them with folded hands to stop. The video is edited. I have stayed at Bigg Boss house and I can say that there are no lamps like the ones seen in the viral clip. The blanket is also different. Those who have stayed inside the house will quickly understand that the clip is fake,” she said in the video.

About the video

Sometime back, a video emerged online which left social media users and fans of the show shocked. The now viral clip shows Armaan getting intimate with Kritika under the blanket at night once the bedroom lights went off. However, it's edited with another video of unknown persons getting intimate.

One user while sharing the video on X, wrote, “I can't believe what I just saw. This is crossing the line for a reality show”.

Another user sjhared, “Armaan Malik & Kritika crossed all the limits in #BiggBossOTT3 house They were caught doing $€X... Bigg boss Walo kya Gandh Macha Rkahi H...Shame on you @BiggBoss Bigg Boss OTT Ashleel Show”.

While Payal has shared her side of the story, the makers have not reacted to the video yet.

About the show

Armaan had entered the show with both his wives - Payal Malik and Kritika. However, Payal got evicted in the initial weeks of the show. They made quite a noise with the trio facing backlash for promoting polygamy.

Armaan married Payal in 2011 and they welcomed a son named Chirayu Malik. Six years later, in 2018, Armaan married Payal’s best friend, Kritika. Armaan and Kritika are still a part of the show.

Recently, Payal announced that she wants to part ways with Armaan. “I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is so shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason. He can stay with Kritika while l’Il take care of the kids,” she said.