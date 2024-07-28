Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik slammed for promoting polygamy by media

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the media will be seen asking questions to Armaan and Kritika on their personal life and cheating on Payal.

The media round

With the Bigg Boss OTT 3 nearing its finale, the media was called inside the house for a press conference, where they asked pointed questions to the contestants. The focus was majorly on Armaan and Kritika. The duo was seen trying their best to defend themselves.

A journalist asked Kritika about falling in love with her friend's husband. Kritika was seen defending herself when she said, "Mai maanti hu mujhe pyaar hua, har kisiko pyaar hota hai. (I agree I fell in love but everybody falls in love).

Another journalist said, “Kritika, Daayan bhi saath ghar chodkar vaar karti hai". (Kritika, even the worst person doesn't eye their close ones' happiness)”.

When asked about cheating being a choice, Armaan said that if it was a choice, he would have left one among Payal and Kritika. He was also slammed for treating a woman like an object. He was asked what his relationship with his wives is called, he mentioned that some relations don't have any name.

About their wedding

His unique family structure is something that attracts a lot of attention. He married Payal in 2011, they had a child named Chirayu Malik. In 2018, Armaan married Kritika Malik, Payal's best friend, which led to a falling out in the family. Payal’s family initially separated her from Armaan. After a year and a half, Payal reconciled with Armaan and welcomed Kritika into the family. Now, together, they have four children.

About Bigg Boss OTT

This year, Salman Khan was busy with the prep work of his upcoming film, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, which was one the reasons he didn’t take on the hosting duties for the third season of Bigg Boss OTT. Anil Kapoor had stepped in his shoes.

The reality show went live on JioCinema on June 21. The finale is set to take place on August 2. After Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey's eviction, the show has contestants like Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, Sana Makbul and Lovekesh Kataria left to compete for the winner's trophy.