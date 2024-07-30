Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey calls Sana Makbul 'gutterchhaap' again after she comments on his divorce, 13-year-old son

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT, the rivalry between Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul escalated even further. During a task, the contestants were asked to place their heads inside a pillory and smile continuously, while their opponents tried to make them lose their smiles by provoking them. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey clash over Weekend task, latter calls her 'nagin') Ranvir Shorey again called Sana Makbul 'gutterchhaap' after she commented on his son.

Sana Makbul mocks Ranvir Shorey's failed marriage

When Ranvir stepped forward for the task, Sana made personal attacks on his 13-year-old son and divorce from actor-filmamker Konkona Sen. She asked, “How old is your son? 13, right? And he is in the US. Why are you here then? You are more interested in the ₹25 lakh than the trophy and you mentioned how you want to use the money for your son’s college. But ₹25 lakh isn’t enough for that.”

The actor further said, “You are on dating apps, right? How many dates have you been on? Man is hitting century and is still on dating apps; can anyone believe? He has a 13-year-old son in the US and is still doing all this.”

Sana defends her comments on Ranvir's son

Following the task, Ranvir confronted Sana and told, "Today you brought up my 13-year-old son. So, in case you needed proof of how you think. This is it. Gutterchaap it is. Later, when contestant Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, asked Sana about the incident, the latter opined, “Yes I said those thing because I wanted to. I didn’t say anything wrong. I just mentioned his son in the US. I know everything about him and his life but the only difference between him and me is that he speaks and I don’t say a lot. He called me ‘gutterchhaap’, main meri ‘gutterchhaapgiri’ or aagai toh he will be completely naked (He called me ‘gutterchhap’ but if I really stoop down then he will be completely naked).”

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 marks the reality show debut of Anil Kapoor. Prior to him Karan Johar and Salman Khan hosted seasons 1 and 2 respectively. The show also features Sai Ketan Rao, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik and Luvkesh Kataria.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available for streaming on Jio Cinema.