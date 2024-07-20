Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey clash over Weekend task, latter calls her 'nagin'

Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul have always had differences in the third season of Bigg Boss OTT. The duo often gets into heated arguments during tasks or discussions. Recently, during a clash over a game, Ranvir called Sana ‘Nagin.’ The latter spoke to housemates about it later and referred Ranvir as ‘mendhak.’ (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3's Ranvir Shorey on breakup with Pooja Bhatt: 'The biggest scandal of my life’) Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul got into a heated argument in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

San Makbul calls Ranvir Shorey ‘medhak’

In a recent episode Ranvir expressed his preference for Sana Sultan over Sana (Makbul) and opined, “Sultan joh bhi hojaye na, woh hai shareef. Yeh toh sadakchhaap hai andar se, upar se sophisticated bani hui hai andar se full sadakchhaap hai. Kal mereko bol rahi hai ke mere se baat ache se karo nahi toh mai bhi bolugi. After she has told me apni mendak jaisi aankh mat dikha meko. Matlab shuru khud karo baad me dusro ko bolo ke tu bol raha hai. Or yeh jeetna chahti hai, with this character (Sultan, no matter what, is well-behaved. This one is classless from within, though she acts sophisticated on the outside. Yesterday, she told me to talk to her nicely, or she could get disrespectful after she asked me not to look at her with my frog-like eyes. She starts misbehaving and then tells others that they’re the ones being rude. And she wants to win with this character).”

Sana Makbul gets furious over Ranvir Shorey

While speaking to Adnaan Shaikh and Lovekesh Kataria, Sana said, “Abhi ye Weekend Ke Vaar me main pakka hot topic. Unke liye padegi to main jawab dungi. Kyuki maine do-teen cheeze usko aisi boli hain. What did he tell me? He called me ‘gutterchhaap.’ First he said, ‘Nagin jaisi aankein neeche rakh (I will be the hot topic this Weekend Ka Vaar. I said some nasty things to him for which I may get called out, but I'll answer. What did he tell me? He called me 'gutterchhaap.’ First he said to me not to look at him with my snake eyes.) Maine bhi bol diya medhak jaisi aankh. He got furious. He called me ‘gutterchhaap (someone who lives in the gutters).’ I said, ‘Excuse me, what did you call me?’ After that I completely lost it.”

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available for streaming on JioCinema.