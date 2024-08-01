Armaan Malik chooses Ranvir Shorey over wife Kritika Malik to lift Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy. Watch

Controversial YouTuber Armaan Malik may have been evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3 right ahead of the finale on Friday, but he still has a chance to bring the winner's trophy home. His wife Kritika Malik is one of the five finalists. But Armaan is rooting for someone else to lift the trophy. (Also Read – Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey calls Sana Makbul 'gutterchhaap' again after she comments on his divorce, 13-year-old son) Armaan Malik is rooting for Ranvir Shorey instead of wife Kritika Malik to win Bigg Boss OTT 3

What Armaan said

A paparazzo handle on Instagram caught up with Armaan post his eviction from the reality show. When asked if in the event of his victory, he actually planned to forfeit his winning prize of ₹25 lakh to fellow contestant and actor Ranvir Shorey, Armaan said, “Unke liye toh ye bahut chhota amount hai. Life mei aap unko kuchh bhi de sakte ho. Paisa unke liye kuchh nahi hai. He deserves to win. Aur main chahta hu trophy unhi ko mile” (It's a very petty amount for him. I can give everything to him all my life. Money doesn't matter to him. He deserves to win and I wish he gets the trophy).

“Mera safar yahin tak tha. Maine socha nahi tha ki main poora show nikaal ke aaunga. Bas ek hi din toh bacha tha” (My journey ends here. I never imagined that I'd spend the entire show there. Only one day was left), Armaan added. He also took a dig at rival Vishal Pandey by saying that even though the latter's fans wanted Armaan eliminated after he physically abused Vishal, Armaan said, “Fir bhi main unke baad aaya hu. Ye kaise hua?” (Still, I got evicted after him. How did that happen then?).

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey and Naezy are the five finalists who will compete for the winner's trophy this Friday on August 2 in the season finale, which will be streamed on JioCinema. Anil Kapoor, who replaced Salman Khan as the host this season, will also be present to hand over the winner's trophy. Armaan Malik, known for his polygamous equation with Kritika Malik and Payal Malik, entered the show with both his wives. While Payal was eliminated in the early weeks, Armaan lasted till the final week.