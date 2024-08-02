Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale: Kritika Malik reportedly out at 5th spot; fans break into celebration

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale will air on Jio Cinema tonight but social media is already abuzz with insider info about who is making it to top two. A post by Bigg Boss fan account The Khabri mentions that Kritika has been evicted from the show on fifth spot. She is a YouTuber along with her husband Armaan Malik and his other wife Payal Malik. All three of them entered the show together. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3's Kritika Malik on feeling guilty after marrying Armaan Malik: I attempted suicide) Kritika Malik has reportedly been evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Kritika Malik out?

A post on Instagram by Khabri read, “BREAKING: #BiggBossOTT3 finale update !! #KritikaMalik gets evicted on the 5th spot. Bhabi out. Top4 - Sai , Naezy , Sana & Ranvir.” Fans of the show, who despised Kritika, were happy with the news. “I've never been happier," wrote a person. Another commented, “Ohh godd... Aisa kaise taras aa gaya audience pe in logo ko (How did they feel such pity on the audience).” Another wrote, “Good news today for sure.”

Meanwhile, Jio Cinema has shared a promo about Kritika from the finale episode. It shows host Anil Kapoor asking evicted contestants about Kritika and if she deserved to be in top 5. Deepak Chaurasia, Shivani Kumari said she should not have made it to the finals. Replying to them, Kritika said that she has been her authentic self throughout the show.

Who makes it to the top?

Fans expect Naezy and Sana Makbul will make it to the top 2 with latter as the likely winner. Ranvir Shorey might finish at third spot and Sai Ketan Rao in fourth.

Kritika, Armaan and Payal had the internet's attention throughout the season due to their peculiar marriage dynamics. Armaan is married to both of them and claims to love them equally. He was intially married to Payal but later also married her friend, Kritika. After her eviction, Payal said she was tired of it all and wishes to divorce Armaan. She later backtracked on her statement.

The finale airs live on Jio Cinema at 9pm.