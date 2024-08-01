Bigg Boss OTT 3's Kritika Malik on feeling guilty after marrying Armaan Malik: I attempted suicide

Kritika opens up

In a recent episode of the reality show, Kritika is seen getting emotional and looking back at her decision to get married to Armaan, who was already married to her best friend Payal, as per News18. “Initially, I did feel guilty. We faced numerous problems, the three of us got separated, and I even attempted suicide. But later, I realised I couldn’t live with Armaanji. It’s only because of Payal that this relationship could work,” she said.

Kritika also revealed that Armaan treats her and Payal with equal respect, adding that she will continue living with him after the show.

When she was asked if Armaan’s inclination is towards her over Payal, Kritika asserted, “Both Payal and I are equal to him; it’s not that he loves one of us more. Payal was evicted sooner, so I was the only one left with him, which made him closer to me as a husband.”

About their marriage

It was back in 2011 when Armaan got married to Payal just a week after divorcing his first wife Suchitra. They had a child named Chirayu Malik. In 2018, Armaan got married to Kritika Malik, who was Payal's best friend. His marriage to Kritika led to falling out in the family. Payal’s family initially separated her from Armaan. It was only after over one year that Payal agreed to come back to Armaan, and stay with his second wife Kritika. Now, together, they have four children.

About their Bigg Boss stint

Armaan’s entry into Bigg Boss OTT 3 with his wives Kritika Malik and Payal Malik, and his unique family structure garnered a lot of attention, and flak. They were slammed by many for promoting polygamy. Recently, during a press conference inside the house, now evicted Armaan and Kritika, who is still inside the house, were questioned about their relationship and slammed for the same.

At the moment, Kritika is in the race to lift the trophy. She is competing with Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Naezy. The finale will be held on August 2, which will be streamed on JioCinema.